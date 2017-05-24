»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 24, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jodie Kirkpatrick, 34, was last known to be living in the area of 25th Street in Tuscaloosa. She’s wanted on first-degree theft charges.

Timothy Shephard, 42, was last known to be living in the area of 13000 block of Pine Hill Road in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of felony domestic violence.

Trisha George, 30, was last known to be living in the area of Oak Trace in West Blocton. She’s wanted on a possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.