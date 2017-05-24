»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 24, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jodie Kirkpatrick, 34, was last known to be living in the area of 25th Street in Tuscaloosa. She’s wanted on first-degree theft charges.
- Timothy Shephard, 42, was last known to be living in the area of 13000 block of Pine Hill Road in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of felony domestic violence.
- Trisha George, 30, was last known to be living in the area of Oak Trace in West Blocton. She’s wanted on a possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.