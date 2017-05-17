»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 17, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Cornelius Henderson, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Fulton Avenue Southwest in Birmingham. He’s wanted on first-degree theft charges.
- Kenneth Proctor, 52, is last known to be living in the 15000 block of Ralph Cooley Road in Cottondale. He’s wanted on methamphetamine trafficking charges.
- Brittney Young, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Northport. She’s wanted on second-degree theft charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.