»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 17, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Cornelius Henderson, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Fulton Avenue Southwest in Birmingham. He’s wanted on first-degree theft charges.

Kenneth Proctor, 52, is last known to be living in the 15000 block of Ralph Cooley Road in Cottondale. He’s wanted on methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Brittney Young, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Northport. She’s wanted on second-degree theft charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.