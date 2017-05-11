Trending
WVUA23
»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 10, 2017

TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 10, 2017

0
By on Most Wanted

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Jason Sanford, 25, is last known to be living in the area of McFarland Boulevard in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
  • Alex Howard, 23, is last known to be living in the area of 41st Court in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Floyd Riley, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Jaybird Road in Cottondale. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.