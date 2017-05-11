»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 10, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jason Sanford, 25, is last known to be living in the area of McFarland Boulevard in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
- Alex Howard, 23, is last known to be living in the area of 41st Court in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
- Floyd Riley, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Jaybird Road in Cottondale. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.