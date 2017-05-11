»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MAY 10, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jason Sanford, 25, is last known to be living in the area of McFarland Boulevard in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle

Alex Howard, 23, is last known to be living in the area of 41st Court in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Floyd Riley, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Jaybird Road in Cottondale. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.