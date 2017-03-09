»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 8, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Angel Fuentes, 33, last known to be living in the area of Loop Road in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.
- Bernard Lewis, 29, last known to be living in the area of New Hill Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
- Michael Hawkins, 34, last known to be living in the area of 40th Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.