»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 8, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Angel Fuentes, 33, last known to be living in the area of Loop Road in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.

Bernard Lewis, 29, last known to be living in the area of New Hill Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Michael Hawkins, 34, last known to be living in the area of 40th Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.