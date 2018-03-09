»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 7, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kala Montgomery Barger, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Hillcrest Drive in Tuscaloosa. Barger is wanted on charges of chemical endangerment of a child.

Jason Thomas Green, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Lullaby Lane in Duncanville. Green is wanted on third-degree burglary charges.

Ladamian Nickelson, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Fieldcrest Drive in Tuscaloosa. Nickelson is wanted on first-degree theft charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.