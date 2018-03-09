»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 7, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Kala Montgomery Barger, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Hillcrest Drive in Tuscaloosa. Barger is wanted on charges of chemical endangerment of a child.
- Jason Thomas Green, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Lullaby Lane in Duncanville. Green is wanted on third-degree burglary charges.
- Ladamian Nickelson, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Fieldcrest Drive in Tuscaloosa. Nickelson is wanted on first-degree theft charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.