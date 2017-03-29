»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 29, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Deandre Holley, 38, was last known to be living in the area of 27th Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of making terrorist threats.
- Kayla Estes, 25, was last known to be living in the area of Sealy Drive in Cottondale. She’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
- Brandon Hamlett, 32, was last known to be living in the area of Pine Crest Drive, Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.