»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 29, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Deandre Holley, 38, was last known to be living in the area of 27th Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of making terrorist threats.
  • Kayla Estes, 25, was last known to be living in the area of Sealy Drive in Cottondale. She’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Brandon Hamlett, 32, was last known to be living in the area of Pine Crest Drive, Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.

