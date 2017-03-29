»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 29, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Deandre Holley, 38, was last known to be living in the area of 27th Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of making terrorist threats.

Kayla Estes, 25, was last known to be living in the area of Sealy Drive in Cottondale. She’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Hamlett, 32, was last known to be living in the area of Pine Crest Drive, Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.