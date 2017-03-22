»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 22, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Paul Anderson Jr., 44, is last known to be living in the area of Basewell Road in Kennedy. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree sexual abuse.
- Veronica Brown, 34, is last known to be living in the area of First Avenue in Tuscaloosa. She’s wanted on charges of first-degree assault.
- Jacob Bernstein, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Hickorywood Street in Green Pond. He’s wanted on second-degree assault charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.