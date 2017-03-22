»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 22, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Paul Anderson Jr., 44, is last known to be living in the area of Basewell Road in Kennedy. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree sexual abuse.

Veronica Brown, 34, is last known to be living in the area of First Avenue in Tuscaloosa. She’s wanted on charges of first-degree assault.

Jacob Bernstein, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Hickorywood Street in Green Pond. He’s wanted on second-degree assault charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.