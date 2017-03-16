»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 15, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Derrick Dillard, 51, last known to be living in the area of the Queen City Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.

Evelyn Byrd, 32, last known to be living in the area of County Road 77 in Sawyerville, is wanted on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Brenna Boyle, 33, last known to be living in the area of Hilltop Drive in Odessa, Texas, is wanted on charges of second-degree theft.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.