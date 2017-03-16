»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 15, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Derrick Dillard, 51, last known to be living in the area of the Queen City Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.
- Evelyn Byrd, 32, last known to be living in the area of County Road 77 in Sawyerville, is wanted on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Brenna Boyle, 33, last known to be living in the area of Hilltop Drive in Odessa, Texas, is wanted on charges of second-degree theft.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.