»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 1, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Ryan Justice, 27, last known to be living in the area of the Overlook Lane in Bessemer, is wanted on charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance.
- Debra Harris, 44, last known to be living in the area of 57th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault.
- Michael Boyd, 24, last known to be living in the 13000 block of Curry Road in Duncanville, is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.