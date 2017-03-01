»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: MARCH 1, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Ryan Justice, 27, last known to be living in the area of the Overlook Lane in Bessemer, is wanted on charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Debra Harris, 44, last known to be living in the area of 57th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault.

Michael Boyd, 24, last known to be living in the 13000 block of Curry Road in Duncanville, is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.