»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JUNE 7, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Tina Marie Adams-Pollette, 46, is last known to be living in the area of North River Drive in Northport. She’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Megan Nicole Mills, 23, is last known to be living in the area of Monica Drive in Hueytown. She’s wanted on charges of first-degree theft.

Robert Moore, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Third Avenue in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of rape and burglary.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.