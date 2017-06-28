»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JUNE 28, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Danthony Hamilton, 27, is last known to be living in the area of Sheffield Court in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on first-degree arson charges.

James Merrymon III, 30, is l ast known to be living in the area of Crescent Ridge Road in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Curtis Conner, Jr., 35, is last known to be living in the area of Park Court in Cottondale. He’s wanted on possession of a forged instrument charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.