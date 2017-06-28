»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JUNE 28, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Danthony Hamilton, 27, is last known to be living in the area of Sheffield Court in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on first-degree arson charges.
- James Merrymon III, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Crescent Ridge Road in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Curtis Conner, Jr., 35, is last known to be living in the area of Park Court in Cottondale. He’s wanted on possession of a forged instrument charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.