Trending
WVUA23
»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JUNE 21, 2017

TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JUNE 21, 2017

0
By on Most Wanted

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Deondra Latrell Snoddy, 28, is last known to be living in the area of B. Street in Eutaw. He’s wanted on forgery charges.
  • Cody Scott Dent, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Waterfall Drive in Brookwood. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
  • Steven Bradley Key, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Honeysuckle Road in Dothan.
    He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.