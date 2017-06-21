»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JUNE 21, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Deondra Latrell Snoddy, 28, is last known to be living in the area of B. Street in Eutaw. He’s wanted on forgery charges.

Cody Scott Dent, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Waterfall Drive in Brookwood. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Steven Bradley Key, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Honeysuckle Road in Dothan.

He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.