»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JUNE 21, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Deondra Latrell Snoddy, 28, is last known to be living in the area of B. Street in Eutaw. He’s wanted on forgery charges.
- Cody Scott Dent, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Waterfall Drive in Brookwood. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Steven Bradley Key, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Honeysuckle Road in Dothan.
He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.