»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JUNE 14, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Dewayne Thomas Hill, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Seventh Avenue North in Birmingham. He’s wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.

Keontae Deshawn Chandler, 24, is last known to be living in the area of West Circle in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Bryant Taylor Williams, 28, is last known to be living in the area of 10th Avenue Southeast in Decatur. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.