TUSCALOOSA'S MOST WANTED: JUNE 14, 2017

TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JUNE 14, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Dewayne Thomas Hill, 32, is last known to be living in the area of Seventh Avenue North in Birmingham. He’s wanted on a third-degree burglary charge.
  • Keontae Deshawn Chandler, 24, is last known to be living in the area of West Circle in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Bryant Taylor Williams, 28, is last known to be living in the area of 10th Avenue Southeast in Decatur. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.

