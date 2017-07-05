»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JULY 5, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Brandon Young, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Mayberry Landing in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Hinton, 25, is last known to be living in the area of 15th Avenue in Northport. He’s wanted on second-degree burglary charges.

Ashley Lesley, 23, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 10 in Guin. She’s wanted on theft charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.