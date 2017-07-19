»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JULY 19, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Christopher Edwards, 21, is last known to be living in the area of 48th Place East in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on first-degree robbery charges.

Matthew Hedwall, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Old Greensboro Road in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance.

Jodie Kirkpatrick, 34, is last known to be living in the area of 25th Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree property theft.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.