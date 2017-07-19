»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JULY 19, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Christopher Edwards, 21, is last known to be living in the area of 48th Place East in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on first-degree robbery charges.
- Matthew Hedwall, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Old Greensboro Road in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance.
- Jodie Kirkpatrick, 34, is last known to be living in the area of 25th Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree property theft.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.