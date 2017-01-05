»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN 4, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Mikeun Sabronte Foster, 20, last known to be living in the area of Oak Lane in Cottondale, is wanted on burglary charges.
- Karen Ann Haynes, 29, last known to be living in the area of the Hallman Hollow in Brent, is wanted on charges of poessession of a controlled substance.
- Renee Denise Jarrell, 33, last known to be living in the area of University Boulevard in Cottondale, is wanted on charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.