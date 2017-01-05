»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN 4, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Mikeun Sabronte Foster, 20, last known to be living in the area of Oak Lane in Cottondale, is wanted on burglary charges.

Karen Ann Haynes, 29, last known to be living in the area of the Hallman Hollow in Brent, is wanted on charges of poessession of a controlled substance.

Renee Denise Jarrell, 33, last known to be living in the area of University Boulevard in Cottondale, is wanted on charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.