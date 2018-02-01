»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 31, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Fredrick Kemp, 33, is last known to be living in the area of 24th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Kemp is wanted on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
- Karen Barnhill, 56, is last known to be living in the area of Old Tuscaloosa Highway in McCalla. Barnhill is wanted on first-degree theft charges.
- Adrian Johnson, 47, is last known to be living in the area of James I. Harrison Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Johnson is wanted on first-degree theft charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.