»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 31, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Fredrick Kemp, 33, is last known to be living in the area of 24th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Kemp is wanted on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Karen Barnhill, 56, is last known to be living in the area of Old Tuscaloosa Highway in McCalla. Barnhill is wanted on first-degree theft charges.

Adrian Johnson, 47, is last known to be living in the area of James I. Harrison Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Johnson is wanted on first-degree theft charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.