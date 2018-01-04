»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 3, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Flannigan Tubbs, 45, is l ast known to be living in the area of Seventh Street in Tuscaloosa. Tubbs is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Marshall Brown, 41, l ast known to be living in the area of Wire Road in Cottondale. Brown is wanted on charges for second-degree property theft.

Samuel Cabbil, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Northgate Circle in Northport. Cabbil is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.