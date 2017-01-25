»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 25, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Markiss Barns, 19, last known to be living in the area of the Valley Hill in Northport, is wanted on first-degree robbery charges.
- Jessie Weston, 34, last known to be living in the area of 12000 Eve Lou Avenue in McCalla, is wanted on charges of possessing and receiving a controlled substance.
- Anthony Hill, 19, last known to be living in the area of 34th Avenue in Northport, is wanted on charges of first-degree rape.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.