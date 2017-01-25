»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 25, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Markiss Barns, 19, last known to be living in the area of the Valley Hill in Northport, is wanted on first-degree robbery charges.

Jessie Weston, 34, last known to be living in the area of 12000 Eve Lou Avenue in McCalla, is wanted on charges of possessing and receiving a controlled substance.

Anthony Hill, 19, last known to be living in the area of 34th Avenue in Northport, is wanted on charges of first-degree rape.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.