»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 24, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Christopher Hardin, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Booth Drive in Buhl. Hardin is wanted for possession of marijuana.

Corey Clark, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Eighth Street in Tuscaloosa. Clark is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Phillip Dunn, 60, is last known to be living in the area of Countryside Drive in Northport. Dunn is wanted on charges of distribution and sale of drugs to minors.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.