»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 18, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

James House, 48, last known to be living in the area of 16000 Xena Avenue in Brookwood, is wanted on charges of intimidating a witness.

Cody Watson, 39, last known to be living in the area of the Deerfield Drive in Northport, is wanted on charges of possessing marijuana.

Glenn Simmons, 41, last known to be living in the area of 16000 Collin Lane in Ralph, is wanted on charges of receiving stolen property.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.