»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 17, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Brian Plowman, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Sam Sutton Road in Coker. Plowman is wanted on charges of first-degree possession of marijuana.
- Gregory Griffin, 24, is last known to be living in the area of Eighth Street in Tuscaloosa. Griffin is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Tana Waldrop, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Driver Creek Road in Millport. Waldrop is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.