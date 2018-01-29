»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 17, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Brian Plowman, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Sam Sutton Road in Coker. Plowman is wanted on charges of first-degree possession of marijuana.

Gregory Griffin, 24, is last known to be living in the area of Eighth Street in Tuscaloosa. Griffin is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Tana Waldrop, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Driver Creek Road in Millport. Waldrop is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.