»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 11, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Crystal Hutchens, 39, last known to be living in the area of 12000 Gooden Drive in Tuscaloosa is wanted on third-degree burglary charges.

Dion Taylor, 37, last known to be living in the area of Eighth Street in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Hakeem Powell, 24, last known to be living in the area of Highland Oaks Drive in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on first degree possession of marijuana charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.