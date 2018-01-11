»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 10, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Calvin Billingsley, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 37th Street East in Tuscaloosa. Billingsley is wanted on first-degree theft charges.

Joshua Butler, 42, is l ast known to be living in the area of Highway 171 in Northport. Butler is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Thomas Cooper, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Coker Avenue Northeast in Tuscaloosa. Cooper is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.