»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: JAN. 10, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Calvin Billingsley, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 37th Street East in Tuscaloosa. Billingsley is wanted on first-degree theft charges.
- Joshua Butler, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 171 in Northport. Butler is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Thomas Cooper, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Coker Avenue Northeast in Tuscaloosa. Cooper is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.