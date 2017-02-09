»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: FEB. 8, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Danthony Hamilton, 27, last known to be living in the area of Sheffield Court in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of first-degree arson.

Melissa Johnson, 41, last known to be living in the area of Simmons Drive in Coker, is wanted on charges of possessing a controlled substance.

Chadwick Hudson, 44, last known to be living in the area of 11000 Fleetwood Road in Cottondale is wanted on murder charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.