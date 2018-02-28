»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: FEB. 28, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Seth Williams, 25, is last known to be living in the area of 44th Avenue Northeast in Tuscaloosa. Williams is wanted on charges of unlawfully manufacturing a controlled substance.
- Jovan Foster, 38, is last known to be living in the area of Deerfield Lane in Northport. Foster is wanted on possession of marijuana charges.
- Nathaniel Hubbart, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Sixth Street in Tuscaloosa. Hubbart is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.