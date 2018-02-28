»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: FEB. 28, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Seth Williams, 25, is last known to be living in the area of 44th Avenue Northeast in Tuscaloosa. Williams is wanted on charges of unlawfully manufacturing a controlled substance.

Jovan Foster, 38, is last known to be living in the area of Deerfield Lane in Northport. Foster is wanted on possession of marijuana charges.

Nathaniel Hubbart, 31, is last known to be living in the area of Sixth Street in Tuscaloosa. Hubbart is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.