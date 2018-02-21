»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: FEB. 21, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Michael Weaver, 32, is l ast known to be living in the area of Daniel Drive in Cottondale. Weaver is wanted on third-degree burglary charges.

Brian Denton, 38, is last known to be living in the area of Jug Factory Road in Tuscaloosa. Denton is wanted on charges of domestic violence.

Richard Parks, 47, is l ast known to be living in the area of Martin Dell Drive in McCalla. Parks is wanted on charges of domestic violence.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.