»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: FEB. 15, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jerricka James, 24, last known to be living in the area of Paulding Street in Meridian, Mississippi, is wanted possession of a controlled substance charges.

Leigh Ann Mahan, 35, last known to be living in the area of Mission Road in Alabaster, is wanted on first-degree property theft charges.

Cedric Johnson, 55, last known to be living in the area of 37th Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on second-degree burglary charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.