»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: FEB. 15, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jerricka James, 24, last known to be living in the area of Paulding Street in Meridian, Mississippi, is wanted possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Leigh Ann Mahan, 35, last known to be living in the area of Mission Road in Alabaster, is wanted on first-degree property theft charges.
- Cedric Johnson, 55, last known to be living in the area of 37th Avenue in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on second-degree burglary charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.