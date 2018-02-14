»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: FEB. 14, 2018

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Bryan Anderson, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Brake Drive in Birmingham. Anderson is wanted on third-degree robbery charges.

Amanda Eulenstein, 29, is last known to be living in the area of University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Eulenstein is wanted on fraudulent use of a credit card charges.

Tomarcus Sims, 27, is last known to be living in the area of 28th Street in Northport. Sims is wanted on charges of aggravated child abuse.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.