»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: FEB. 1, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Gary Brown, 37, last known to be living in the area of 24th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of first-degree attempted rape.

Thomas Cockrell, 52, last known to be living in the area of McGee Road in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

Joshua Chavez, 22, last known to be living in the area of 18000 Bama Street in Gordo, is wanted on charges of possessing a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.