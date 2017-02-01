»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: FEB. 1, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Gary Brown, 37, last known to be living in the area of 24th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of first-degree attempted rape.
- Thomas Cockrell, 52, last known to be living in the area of McGee Road in Tuscaloosa, is wanted on charges of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
- Joshua Chavez, 22, last known to be living in the area of 18000 Bama Street in Gordo, is wanted on charges of possessing a controlled substance.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.