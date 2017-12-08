»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: DEC. 6, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jason Hall, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 10th Avenue in Jasper. Hall is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Mistie Horn, 38, is last known to be living in the area of Oak Village Road in Akron. Horn is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Ray Durham, 29, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 265 in Clanton. Durham is wanted on charges of first-degree theft.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.