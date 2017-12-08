»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: DEC. 6, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jason Hall, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 10th Avenue in Jasper. Hall is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Mistie Horn, 38, is last known to be living in the area of Oak Village Road in Akron. Horn is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Ray Durham, 29, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 265 in Clanton. Durham is wanted on charges of first-degree theft.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.