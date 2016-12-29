»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: DEC. 28, 2016

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Kyle Evans Forry, 27, last known to be living in the area of Morgan Road in Bessemer, is wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card.
- Timothy Maurice Phillips, 37, last known to be living in the area of the 11th court in Tuscaloosa, is wanted for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree.
- Benjamin Edward Roy, 33, last known to be living in the area of 13,000 Abernat Loop in McCalla, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.