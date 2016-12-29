»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: DEC. 28, 2016

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kyle Evans Forry, 27, last known to be living in the area of Morgan Road in Bessemer, is wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Timothy Maurice Phillips, 37, last known to be living in the area of the 11th court in Tuscaloosa, is wanted for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first degree.

Benjamin Edward Roy, 33, last known to be living in the area of 13,000 Abernat Loop in McCalla, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.