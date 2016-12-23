»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: DEC. 21, 2016

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

LeKendrick McGuffie, 19, last known to be living in the area of 38th Street East Tuscaloosa, is wanted for attempted murder.

Kelly Bane, 37, last known to be living in the area of the 11,000 Pate Rd., Buhl Alabama, is wanted for Possession of a controlled substance.

Freshun Flowers, 50, last known to be living in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Northport, is wanted for assault 2nd degree.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.