»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: DEC. 20, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Antoine Powell, 36, is l ast known to be living in the area of Virginia Drive in Tuscaloosa. Powell is wanted on charges of second-degree rape.

Yvonne Roberts, 35, is l ast known to be living in the area of Ninth Street in Tuscaloosa. Roberts is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.