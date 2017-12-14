»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: DEC. 13, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Matthew James, 23, is last known to be living in the area of Hillsdale Court in Tuscaloosa. James is wanted on first-degree robbery charges.

Jonathan Davidson, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Hillview Road in Coker. Davidson is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Danielle Hallman, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Bluegrass Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Hallman is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.