»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: DEC. 13, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Matthew James, 23, is last known to be living in the area of Hillsdale Court in Tuscaloosa. James is wanted on first-degree robbery charges.
- Jonathan Davidson, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Hillview Road in Coker. Davidson is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
- Danielle Hallman, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Bluegrass Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Hallman is wanted on possession of a controlled substance charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.