TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: AUG. 9, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Roderick Murphy, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Valley Hills in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of second-degree arson.
  • Eric Hatter, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Jays Creek Road in Coker. He’s wanted on charges of possessing a controlled substance.
  • Curtis Lewis, 37, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 53 in Uniontown.
    He’s wanted on first-degree property theft charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.

 

