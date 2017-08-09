»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: AUG. 9, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Roderick Murphy, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Valley Hills in Northport. He’s wanted on charges of second-degree arson.

Eric Hatter, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Jays Creek Road in Coker. He’s wanted on charges of possessing a controlled substance.

Curtis Lewis, 37, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 53 in Uniontown.

He’s wanted on first-degree property theft charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.