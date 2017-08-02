»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: AUG. 2, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Seth Taylor Hubbert, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Buick Board Road in Birmingham. She’s wanted on charges of receiving stolen property.

Brian Keith Melton, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Juanita Drive in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of possession of marijuana.

Normal Terrell Price, 25, is last known to be living in the area of 29th Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on first-degree robbery charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.