»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: AUG. 2, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Seth Taylor Hubbert, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Buick Board Road in Birmingham. She’s wanted on charges of receiving stolen property.
- Brian Keith Melton, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Juanita Drive in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of possession of marijuana.
- Normal Terrell Price, 25, is last known to be living in the area of 29th Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on first-degree robbery charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.