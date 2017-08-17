»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: AUG. 16, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Joseph Baswell, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Avenue G. in Bessemer. He’s wanted on third-degree burglary charges.

Leigh Ann Mahan, 36, is l ast known to be living in the area of 26th Avenue in Hueytown. She’s wanted on charges of first-degree theft.

Dwight Edward Jr., 36, is last known to be living in the area of Main Avenue in Tuscaloosa. He's wanted on second-degree burglary charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.