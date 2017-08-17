»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: AUG. 16, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Joseph Baswell, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Avenue G. in Bessemer. He’s wanted on third-degree burglary charges.
- Leigh Ann Mahan, 36, is last known to be living in the area of 26th Avenue in Hueytown. She’s wanted on charges of first-degree theft.
- Dwight Edward Jr., 36, is last known to be living in the area of Main Avenue in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on second-degree burglary charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.