»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: APRIL 5, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Johnny Scruggs, 42, is last known to be living in the area of 11000 Pate Road in Buhl. He’s wanted on charges of third-degree escape and trafficking methamphetamine.
  • Justin Gipson, 27, is last known to be living in the area of 19th Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree robbery.
  • Jonathan Young, 35, is last known to be living in the area of 3900 block of McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.

