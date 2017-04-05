»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: APRIL 5, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Johnny Scruggs, 42, is last known to be living in the area of 11000 Pate Road in Buhl. He’s wanted on charges of third-degree escape and trafficking methamphetamine.

Justin Gipson, 27, is last known to be living in the area of 19th Street in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree robbery.

Jonathan Young, 35, is last known to be living in the area of 3900 block of McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of third-degree burglary.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.