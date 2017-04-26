»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: APRIL 26, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Mondrel Ward, 25, is last known to be living in the area of Glacier Street in Northwood. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Micki Petty, 38, is last known to be living on Highway 75 in Crossville. She’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Arthur Turner, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Fifth Place East in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on second-degree robbery charges.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.