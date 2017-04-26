»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: APRIL 26, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Mondrel Ward, 25, is last known to be living in the area of Glacier Street in Northwood. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
- Micki Petty, 38, is last known to be living on Highway 75 in Crossville. She’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
- Arthur Turner, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Fifth Place East in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on second-degree robbery charges.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.