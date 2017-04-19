»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: APRIL 19, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

John Simmons Jr., 44, is last known to be living in the area of 11000 Foothills Drive in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charge.

Ternerick Robinson, 22, is last known to be living in the area of Sheffield Court in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on third-degree burglary charges.

Jason Rife, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 18 in Fayette. He’s wanted on charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.