»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: APRIL 19, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- John Simmons Jr., 44, is last known to be living in the area of 11000 Foothills Drive in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on possession of a controlled substance charge.
- Ternerick Robinson, 22, is last known to be living in the area of Sheffield Court in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on third-degree burglary charges.
- Jason Rife, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Highway 18 in Fayette. He’s wanted on charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.