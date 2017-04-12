»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: APRIL 12, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Michael Jordan, 47, is last known to be living in the area of 39th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of unlawfully manufacturing a controlled substance.
- Jared Howard II, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Southmont Drive in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.
- Seth Griffin, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Old Pike Road in Centreville. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree theft.
If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.