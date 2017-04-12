»»»TUSCALOOSA’S MOST WANTED: APRIL 12, 2017

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Michael Jordan, 47, is last known to be living in the area of 39th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of unlawfully manufacturing a controlled substance.

Jared Howard II, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Southmont Drive in Tuscaloosa. He’s wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Seth Griffin, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Old Pike Road in Centreville. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree theft.

If you have any information on these or any others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.