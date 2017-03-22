»»TUSCALOOSA’S MEALS ON WHEELS ENCOURAGING RESIDENTS TO GET INVOLVED

Potential budget cuts could mean bad news for Tuscaloosa’s Meals on Wheels program.

The Trump Administration recently proposed cutting funds to the programs that help support Meals on Wheels. A little less than half of Tuscaloosa’s program budget comes from the city of Tuscaloosa, with most of the rest provided by donations. But any drop in funding will hit the organization hard.

About 500 people in the Tuscaloosa area depend on Meals on Wheels for food, which is offered by Community Service Programs of West Alabama. Nationally, the program supports 2.4 million seniors each year.

Program Director Diane Lewis said she’s urging the community to get involved.

“You probably know somebody that’s on Meals on Wheels,” she said. “And it’s been around a long time. It’s been beneficial to so many people, so just step up and let your voice be heard.”

To donate to the national program, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org. To volunteer or donate to Tuscaloosa’s program, visit cspwal.com.