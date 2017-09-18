»»TUSCALOOSA’S AUTHORITIES WORK HARD KEEPING GAME DAY SAFE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther

More than 100,000 people crowd into Bryant-Denny Stadium when the Crimson Tide is playing, and even more come to tailgate, meaning keeping the city and its people safe and secure can be a tall task.

“On game days, it’s pretty much all hands on deck,” said Lt. Teena Richardson with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. “Patrol divisions, the sheriff’s office, as well as officers who are assigned to work the different details during the game.”

The Tuscaloosa Police Department handles downtown at the strip near the University of Alabama, while the University of Alabama Police Department handles campus security.

Authorities said it’s a challenge because of the sheer numbers of people, but Alabama fans said they think police are doing a good job keeping everyone safe.

“We do see a police presence here,” said Alabama fan John Sowell. “We know that there are police here if we need them, but we’ve never had any occasion to call.”

Keeping everyone safe and enjoying the atmosphere is the goal, but things don’t always go as planned.

Richardson said dealing with people who overindulge and get a little too rowdy is common. Many fans said that’s just a game-day fact, but some said they’ve had less than pleasant experiences with people who get drunk at games.

“When I was 10, my cousin had to push a drunk lady away from falling on me,” said Crimson Tide fan Jordan Treuchet. “And now I’m coming back with my 1-year-old. I don’t want to have to worry about that.”