»»TUSCALOOSANS PIG OUT, GO RUNNING FOR A GOOD CAUSE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

Eating a dozen doughnuts in one sitting and running two miles don’t sound like the type of thing someone would do in the same day, let alone in the same hour, but that’s what hundreds of Tuscaloosans did over the weekend.

Since 2013, Tuscaloosa’s been host to the Krispy Kreme Challenge, an event tasking runners with running a mile, eating a dozen doughnuts, then running another mile. As might be expected, there aren’t many people prepared to go the distance.

Proceeds went to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Alabama and over the years, the race has been a staple of the community and an event for everyone that has something

“It’s become more of a spectacle,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Danielle McInererny. “It’s a funny race. It’s not the normal race, and it’s a family event, and it’s a college student event, so we have some stuff for everyone.”

You don’t have to eat doughnuts to participate, but each doughnut you consume knocks a minute off your run time.

If the thought of eating doughnuts during a race seems a little counterproductive, you’d be right.

“It’s like 2,400 calories,” said UA student Nick Barefoot. “And you’re not going to burn that many calories running 2 miles, so you’re probably going to gain a pound or two.”