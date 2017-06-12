»»TUSCALOOSA WEEKEND CRIME ROUNDUP: 4 PEOPLE SHOT IN 3 SEPARATE INCIDENTS

UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa Police Department said they have an attempted murder warrant on Kameron Kiron Mitchell, 21. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mitchell is wanted for the shooting that happened on 19th Street early Sunday morning.

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after three separate incidents led to four shootings in town over the weekend. Here’s what happened:

Two people were shot at University Manor apartments late Saturday.

Tuscaloosa Police said they were called around 11 p.m., and when they arrived they found a 24-year-old man who was shot multiple times and later learned of another 24-year-old man who was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with a gunshot to his leg.

The man shot multiple times is still in critical condition, police said.

The victim who was shot in the leg said he and several other friends were riding through the apartment complex when the people in his car got into an argument with two people standing outside the car.

At some point during the argument, someone fired a gun.

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday in the 3000 block of 19th Street.

Police said they were called around 1:05 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the neck.

The victim told investigators he had been in an argument with a 21-year-old man over some stolen property. After the victim left the argument on his bike, the suspect pulled up next to him and began shooting. The victim said he was able to get into a home and call for help, and is now in stable condition.

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue.

Police said they were called around 2 a.m., and when they arrived on the scene they learned a 23-year-old had been shot several times. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center before officers arrived.

Investigators said they learned the victim and another person ran into another group of men and got into an argument before the shooting.