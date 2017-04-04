»»TUSCALOOSA WARNING RESIDENTS GATOR MAY BE SWIMMING AROUND HAMNER CREEK

Beware of gator? In Tuscaloosa?

It’s improbable, but not impossible, and the city of Tuscaloosa is warning residents after someone reported seeing an alligator in a tributary of Lake Tuscaloosa this week.

That report is unconfirmed, but city officials were sent a photo this week of what appears to be a gator swimming in Hamner Creek. The creek is in a public but not populated area that runs into Lake Tuscaloosa.

Executive Director of Infrastructure and Public Services for the City of Tuscaloosa Tera Tubbs said the appropriate authorities have been alerted, including the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“If it is verified, we would work through the Wildlife Conservation Office,” she said. “A permit would have to be issued to take care of the nuisance.”

Tubbs said she’s not sure what that would entail, but said the city would work closely with the conservation office if the alligator sighting does wind up being real.

If you’ve seen an alligator within the city, or have any information regarding the sighting, call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-339-2121.