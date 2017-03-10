»»TUSCALOOSA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OFFERING STUDENTS A CHANCE TO LEARN ABOUT MUSIC TONIGHT

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra is performing their show “Lemony Snicket: A Mystery” this afternoon for Tuscaloosa’s fifth-graders.

And tonight at 6, the symphony is hosting an open performance at the Bama Theatre. The Tuscaloosa Symphony Guild is hosting their famous Instrumental Petting Zoo an hour before the show, offering students a chance to test out instruments.

“It’s a really fun new experience if you’ve never been to an orchestra concert before,” said Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jenny Mann. “This is laid back, relaxed, and there is something interesting for everyone.”

Tickets for the event are $5 for students and $10 for adults.