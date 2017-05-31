»»TUSCALOOSA SUMMER CAMP TEACHING KIDS LIFE-LONG SKILLS

Now that school is out and summer here many parents may be asking themselves, what now? Tuscaloosa organizations have a whole slew of summer camps on offer, ensuring ensure your children have a safe and fun break from school.

One of the camps being offered is a tennis camp with Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority at Center Court Tuscaloosa.

Students will learn the fundamentals of tennis and camp director Tommy Wade said that he hopes the game will stick with kids for life.

“We start with the ABS’s of tennis, the agility, balance and coordination,” Wade said. “We want them to be an athlete first and a tennis player second and we want to teach them that it’s a sport for life. We’d like them to keep playing and learning, and once they start hitting and rallying and getting the ball in play they love it and they take off and go from there.”

There are three one-week sessions available starting June 5 for children ages 6-13.