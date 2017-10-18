»»TUSCALOOSA SENIORS SWING ON THE DANCE FLOOR

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Christina Ausley

Before the dougie, cat daddy and the dab…there was the jitterbug, jive and the square dance.

Every Monday, Para-4-Life will host a dance for senior citizens in the Tuscaloosa community. The Membership Club, organized by Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, is for people ages 62 and older, and also offers classes like swimming, dancing and aerobics.

“A lot of people just come for the fellowship,” said Para-4-Life Center Manager Carole Taylor. “They meet old people or friends that they met years ago that they haven’t seen in years, and it’s just a place for seniors to go and enjoy themselves.”

The dance will begin each week at the McAbee Center at 6:45 p.m. alongside music, food and drinks. Para-4-Life will also host a dance every Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at the Community Center in Northport, so just about every senior can break out their best moves alongside long-time friends and family.